American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.07.

AAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $15.75 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $14.96 on Thursday. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 6,685.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,425 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 207.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.