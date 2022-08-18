American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.07.
AAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $15.75 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th.
American Airlines Group Price Performance
Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $14.96 on Thursday. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 6,685.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,425 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 207.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
