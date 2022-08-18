New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) by 79.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 27,043 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Griffon worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Griffon in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GFF shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Griffon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Griffon from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

GFF stock opened at $32.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Griffon Co. has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $34.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

