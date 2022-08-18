New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.35 Million Stake in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,631 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Definitive Healthcare worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DH. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 78.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 22.5% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 288.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 15,395 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Definitive Healthcare

In other news, Director David Randall Winn sold 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $52,844,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ:DH opened at $22.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.03. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $50.30.

DH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.