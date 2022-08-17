Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 165.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,427,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,513,510 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $27,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 434.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on LUMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Shares of LUMN opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

