Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $3.45 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.4% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,551.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 322,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,103,000 after purchasing an additional 320,360 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 245.0% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 28,219 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 19,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $3,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $123.63 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $362.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.02.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

