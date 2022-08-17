M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,452 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 118.8% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at $1,695,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total transaction of $393,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,350 shares in the company, valued at $956,740.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total transaction of $393,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,740.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,508 shares of company stock worth $5,171,031 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $191.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.59. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The company has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. Analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.71.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Further Reading

