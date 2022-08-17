Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 2,418 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.6% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,441,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,065 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,806,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,548,705,000 after acquiring an additional 687,571 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,092,843,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,802,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,021,000 after acquiring an additional 273,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,276,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,785,669,000 after acquiring an additional 160,698 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $123.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $362.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.02.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

