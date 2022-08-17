Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,979 Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 14,979 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LUV opened at $39.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.26. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $34.36 and a 52-week high of $56.33.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Melius started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

