Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 199,524 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 199,524 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.1% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $51,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $123.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $362.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.02. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

