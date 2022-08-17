First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $680,000 Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 35,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 20,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

LH opened at $259.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $212.40 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.74. The stock has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.35. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.21 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

