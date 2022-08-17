Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 883.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the first quarter worth $63,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CMA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Comerica from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. B. Riley decreased their price target on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Comerica from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Comerica from $124.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Comerica from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Comerica Stock Performance

In other Comerica news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMA opened at $86.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $70.31 and a 12 month high of $102.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.71%.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

