First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 82.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.67.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $170.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.29. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The firm has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

