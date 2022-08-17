Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $596,000 in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 112.9% in the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 101.6% in the first quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.67.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at $496,435.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $170.63 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

