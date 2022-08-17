Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 749.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,322 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 8.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,583,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 6.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 47.1% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 34,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 10,955 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 2.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter worth about $1,098,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on HLI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Down 1.1 %

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Shares of HLI opened at $87.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.40 and a 200 day moving average of $88.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.23 and a twelve month high of $122.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

