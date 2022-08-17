Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 704,218 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 53.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,032,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704,218 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $23,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,544,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,956,000 after acquiring an additional 243,197 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,347,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,527,000 after buying an additional 678,932 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,226,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,955,000 after buying an additional 123,919 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,207,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,721,000 after buying an additional 115,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,236,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after buying an additional 37,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.36, a current ratio of 15.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.72. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $19.66.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 164.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.30.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

