Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,909 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $26,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $646,253,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $553,637,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,651 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $329,472,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 719.6% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,031,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.82.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $168.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.22 and a 200-day moving average of $155.96. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

