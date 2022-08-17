Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 151,863 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,218 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 151,863 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $27,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 13,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,302.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,302.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $595,584.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,217 shares in the company, valued at $57,120,431.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,370 shares of company stock worth $1,547,492. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Down 0.7 %

APTV stock opened at $108.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.14 and its 200 day moving average is $108.28. The stock has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $84.14 and a 1-year high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.47.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

See Also

