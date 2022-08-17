B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Raises Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 645.5% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $77.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $77.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XEL. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,245.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,245.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.