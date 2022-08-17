Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $1,501,665,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,895 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 17,612.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 919,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,446,000 after purchasing an additional 914,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,206,521,000 after purchasing an additional 754,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $75,689,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on BXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $139.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.54.
Boston Properties Stock Performance
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Boston Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Boston Properties Company Profile
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
