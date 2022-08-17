Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $1,501,665,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,895 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 17,612.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 919,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,446,000 after purchasing an additional 914,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,206,521,000 after purchasing an additional 754,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $75,689,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $139.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.54.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $89.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $133.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

