Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,077 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,493 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 117,645 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $13,769,000 after buying an additional 26,393 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,458 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,758 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $98.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.90 and a 1 year high of $123.25. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

