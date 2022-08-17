NewSquare Capital LLC Purchases 4,338 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,551.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 322,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,103,000 after acquiring an additional 320,360 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 245.0% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 28,219 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 19,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,591,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $123.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

