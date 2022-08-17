WMS Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $123.63 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.02. The firm has a market cap of $362.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

