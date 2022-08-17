Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 3,071 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 227,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.9% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $31,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,092,843,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,728,000 after buying an additional 4,083,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,124,000 after buying an additional 3,138,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,441,376,000 after buying an additional 2,277,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,393,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,055,000 after buying an additional 952,346 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $123.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $106.06 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $362.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

