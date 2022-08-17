Boston Partners Purchases New Stake in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 88,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. 16.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vita Coco

In other Vita Coco news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 17,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $256,953.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,255.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 17,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $256,953.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,255.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Benmoussa sold 56,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $725,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,535 shares of company stock worth $1,866,228. Company insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Price Performance

COCO opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.37 million and a P/E ratio of 65.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.86. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $18.61.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.83 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COCO. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vita Coco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.43.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

