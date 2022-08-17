Commerce Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 175.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 64.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macy’s

In other Macy’s news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,354,444.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Macy’s news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,354,444.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,878. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Macy’s Stock Performance

NYSE:M opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.47. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 56.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Macy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Articles

