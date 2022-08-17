Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 2,219 Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,219 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 336.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on COUP shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $73.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $270.79.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.05). Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The company had revenue of $196.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $106,913.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,017.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coupa Software news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $119,809.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,846.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $106,913.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,017.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,113 shares of company stock worth $1,210,703 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

