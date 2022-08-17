Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 654 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 20.4% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 234,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,137,000 after acquiring an additional 18,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE DGX opened at $140.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.35. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $125.33 and a 12-month high of $174.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $266,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,337.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $39,571,008.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $266,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,337.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,408 shares of company stock worth $40,110,029 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.36.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

