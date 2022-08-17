Swiss National Bank Acquires 4,000 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.13% of Morningstar worth $15,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Morningstar by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,850,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,750,000 after acquiring an additional 688,048 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Morningstar by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 576,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,104,000 after acquiring an additional 97,873 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Morningstar by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 444,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,670,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,707,000 after buying an additional 13,752 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $257.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.25 and a 1-year high of $350.21.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.11, for a total transaction of $1,479,547.47. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,372,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,603,420.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.84, for a total value of $31,420.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,482,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,460,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.11, for a total value of $1,479,547.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,372,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,603,420.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 103,479 shares of company stock valued at $25,385,011 in the last ninety days. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

