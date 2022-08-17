Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $40.00. The company traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $21.02, with a volume of 41627 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 480,905 shares in the company, valued at $5,867,041. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRDN. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $46,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $128,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $192,000.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.35. The firm has a market cap of $712.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.20). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 360.68% and a negative net margin of 5,014.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

