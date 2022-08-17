Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.13 Million Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in HealthEquity by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at $474,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HealthEquity news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $62.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -94.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.78 and its 200 day moving average is $60.56. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $73.29.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.72 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HQY shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

HealthEquity Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.