First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,904 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $52.74 on Wednesday. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.82.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

SHEL has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.60) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,134.13.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.