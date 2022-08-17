First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 905 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crown Castle International Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.06.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $182.31 on Wednesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $153.70 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company has a market capitalization of $78.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.17%.

About Crown Castle International

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

