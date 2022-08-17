iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,963 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PFF opened at $35.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.60. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $31.92 and a 1 year high of $39.64.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

(Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.