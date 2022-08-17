Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,315 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 72.8% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $158,539.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,472,621.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,610 shares of company stock valued at $665,163. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNPR. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.41.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

