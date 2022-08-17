Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,728 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,071,000 after purchasing an additional 318,570 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.3% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,187,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,502,000 after acquiring an additional 191,795 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 56.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.9% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 710,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,353,000 after acquiring an additional 127,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 324,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.8 %

TSM opened at $89.95 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $73.74 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.92. The firm has a market cap of $466.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 40.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.19%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

