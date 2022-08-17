Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,217 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,040,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,207,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810,208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,233,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,672,859,000 after acquiring an additional 171,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,280,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,590,000 after acquiring an additional 174,222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,507,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,652,000 after acquiring an additional 265,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,747 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of WEC opened at $107.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.72 and a 200 day moving average of $98.96. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39. The firm has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $578,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,149.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $578,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,149.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,771.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,186 shares of company stock worth $5,546,147 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

