Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 111.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $210.84 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $147.50 and a one year high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.04. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.11.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

