18,136 Shares in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sprout Social by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth $490,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth about $816,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on SPT shares. Barclays cut their target price on Sprout Social to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

SPT stock opened at $64.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.48. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $145.42. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $61.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.26 million. Equities analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $25,854.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,419.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William Thomas Stanley sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total value of $59,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,462.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $25,854.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,419.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,448 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,243. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

