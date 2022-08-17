Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 440.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,732 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $22,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Snowflake by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE SNOW opened at $167.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.89. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $405.00. The stock has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.31 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The firm had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $190,258.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,651,634.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,651,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $524,444 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.26.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.