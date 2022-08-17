Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $25.34 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 280,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,998 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $25,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,907,603 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,189,279,000 after buying an additional 197,944 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,026,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,945,770,000 after buying an additional 827,119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,769,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $657,377,000 after buying an additional 171,638 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $556,007,000 after buying an additional 2,348,436 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 47.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,686,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $437,984,000 after buying an additional 1,514,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.89.

Insider Activity

Ross Stores Stock Performance

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $92.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.15. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $126.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.