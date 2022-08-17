Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 35,178 CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 35,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 21,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 297.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 310.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $23.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 1,571.43%.

CTRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

