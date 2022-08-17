Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 16,120 Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Barclays by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Barclays in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Barclays in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Barclays in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Barclays in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:BCS opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.43.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2094 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 13.73%.

BCS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barclays has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.14.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

