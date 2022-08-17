B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Boosts Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Roku by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Roku by 392.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Roku from $170.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna cut shares of Roku from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Roku to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.69.

Shares of ROKU opened at $84.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.67 and a beta of 1.73. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.00 and a twelve month high of $374.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.67.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.06). Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $497,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $62,397.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,262.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,598 shares of company stock worth $742,501. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

