B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Purchases 4,862 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 383,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,338,000 after buying an additional 241,498 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 40,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Kroger by 303.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 30,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $49.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.10. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $62.78.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

About Kroger



The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.



