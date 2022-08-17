Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Sold by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. cut its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,289 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 83.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.27. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $20.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.44%.

In related news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $145,410.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 364,775 shares in the company, valued at $6,365,323.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $3,614,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,901,374 shares in the company, valued at $34,357,828.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $145,410.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 364,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,365,323.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 391,666 shares of company stock worth $6,613,072. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTEN. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

