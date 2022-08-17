1,883,101 Shares in Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,883,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,673,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants during the first quarter worth $67,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 126.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlas Technical Consultants alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Atlas Technical Consultants news, COO Kenneth Jerome Burns, Jr. bought 7,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $60,495.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 43,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,939.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atlas Technical Consultants Trading Up 3.7 %

Atlas Technical Consultants stock opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.29. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $13.57.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.11). Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Technical Consultants Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services that helps its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.