B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Raises Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 61.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 1,825.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth $55,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Trading Down 0.8 %

Hologic stock opened at $72.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.97. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.58 and a 12 month high of $81.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HOLX. Bank of America downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.