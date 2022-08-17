13,250 Shares in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 744.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 11,598 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 8,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Prashant Aggarwal sold 122,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $981,088.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,397 shares in the company, valued at $219,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 647,209 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Prashant Aggarwal sold 122,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $981,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,397 shares in the company, valued at $219,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,636 shares of company stock worth $1,436,338. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ARLO stock opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average of $7.78.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $118.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.37 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. Arlo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.