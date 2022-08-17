B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Trims Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.1 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin to $361.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.46.

PH stock opened at $306.11 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.