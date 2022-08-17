Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $690,000 Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 130,307.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,486 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 99,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 124,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,916,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.2% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 45,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 997,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,330,000 after acquiring an additional 174,431 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE KMI opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 103.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

